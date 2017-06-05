GOP running out of time for legislative achievements
In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have made it through nearly half their first year in power without a single major legislative achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|1 min
|inbred Genius
|98
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,539,870
|GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Cong...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Jaimie
|3,484
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques in Ottawa
|241,228
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|36,915
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,703
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC