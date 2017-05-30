There are on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 21 hrs ago, titled GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Congress returns. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

President Donald Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have made it through nearly half their first year in power without a single major legislative achievement. If that's going to change, it will have to start soon, a reality that Republican lawmakers will confront when they return to the Capitol on Monday from a weeklong break.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.