GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Congress returns
There are 3 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 21 hrs ago, titled GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Congress returns. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
President Donald Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have made it through nearly half their first year in power without a single major legislative achievement. If that's going to change, it will have to start soon, a reality that Republican lawmakers will confront when they return to the Capitol on Monday from a weeklong break.
#1 15 hrs ago
And so it is, the sadly dysfunctional republicans are going from obstructing to controlling everything to do-nothing. And as it goes with business as usual . . . it's the liberal's fault.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,454
MILKY WAY
#2 6 hrs ago
A government that governs least governs best.
#3 1 hr ago
Call your Senators and tell them you want them to employ the "nuclear option" on legislation, changing the bill passage to a simple majority vote and disallowing continued Democrat obstruction. We saw the Democrats do it for their unread Health Care bill. Democrats set the precedent. It's time to get the Senate to support the desires of the vast sections of the country supporting Trump's proposals. Call, or email your Senators. Some of them have dedicated message systems at their dot gov addresses.
