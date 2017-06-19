GOP leaders exclude most lawmakers from secret tax talks
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks during the National Association of Manufacturers 2017 Manufacturing Summit in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Overhauling the nation's tax code in a once-in-a-generation opportunity, says House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is promising to act by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|WelbyMD
|241,490
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 min
|BB Board
|152
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,546,667
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|31 min
|Ronald
|6
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|508
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|88
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|1 hr
|Mothra
|103
