Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some
There are 8 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some.
Gay pride parades Sunday in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights, while contending with the prospect of protests over the events' own diversity and direction. In a year when leaders are anxious about new President Donald Trump's agenda, both the New York and San Francisco parades will be headed by groups more focused on protest than celebration.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Gays should be shot and killed without question.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
These pervert parades need to be outlawed one and for all.
|
#5 6 hrs ago
What a shame,democrats liberals lgblt.nyc Is disgusting!all the diseases these queers carry we need westboro now
|
United States
|
#6 5 hrs ago
And yet you cannot stop thinking about them.
Says a lot more about you.
|
United States
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Move to Saudi Arabia.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,363
The Left Coast
|
#8 5 hrs ago
No need, Islam and Sharia law are moving here.
|
United States
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Well if you can't satisfy them maybe you should stop trying. Says a lot about "your abilities."
|
United States
|
#10 5 hrs ago
Why? So they will stop turning you down?
|
|
