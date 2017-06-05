Ganim splits with Trump on climate change
Mayor Joe Ganim is joining other municipal leaders nationwide in committing to combat climate change with or without support from the federal government and President Donald Trump . Trump, a Republican, is pulling the United States out of the nonbinding Paris climate accord negotiated by Democratic President Barack Obama that initially united all but two countries - Syria and Nicaragua - against global warming.
