First Kids of the United States: Wher...

First Kids of the United States: Where are they now?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

First Lady Melania Trump announced the transition on Twitter , writing, "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home #Movingday." 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has been home to several "first kids," who are in the public eye almost as much as their parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,546,076
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 11 min Cat 493
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 20 min guest 1234 90
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WelbyMD 241,465
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,799
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 1 hr Red Crosse 118
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 3 hr CodeTalker 76
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC