First Kids of the United States: Where are they now?
First Lady Melania Trump announced the transition on Twitter , writing, "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home #Movingday." 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has been home to several "first kids," who are in the public eye almost as much as their parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,546,076
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|11 min
|Cat
|493
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|20 min
|guest 1234
|90
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|241,465
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,799
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|118
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|76
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC