Feds seek to arrest relatives who smuggled migrant children
There are 6 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Feds seek to arrest relatives who smuggled migrant children. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
The Trump administration plans to arrest parents and other relatives who authorities believe smuggled their children into the United States, a move immigrant advocates said would send a wave of fear through vulnerable communities. A new "surge initiative" aims to dismantle human smuggling operations, including identifying and arresting the adult sponsors of unaccompanied minors who paid coyotes or other smugglers to bring young people across the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed Thursday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Fear away! You shouldn't have broken the law and definitely should not have used children as an excuse to.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Oh, and Nepotist Donald? Do you really think that your reprieve for "fiances' in your travel ban is a step in the right direction? You just vindicated this entire group's behavior. The law is the law unless it's about "da widdle childin'", eh?...Douchebag!
|
Since: Mar 09
11,377
The Left Coast
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Many of these 'children' are gang banger's between 16 and 26 years old and they are not running from anything, they are expanding their territory.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
..and the parents spend their own money to get the gang bangers here?
No, I think we're just talking good Catholics who think jobs, healthcare and education is somebody else's problem.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
..and really... I'm kind of tired of conservatives who want to shoot minorities but won't stand up against having their own kids taken from them for not letting them pretend that they're a different gender than they are.
They aren't brave warriors for the cause. They're sycophants who sell their own kids into slavery.
|
#6 4 hrs ago
...and whoops! The Democrats now want to create an oversight committee to remove the president!
Face it folks! You want a civil war. You NEED a civil war...and as always, it's your kids who will fight and die in it....you're going to do it anyway....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,551,597
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|24 min
|Red Crosse
|291
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|25 min
|Chilli J
|207
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|241,754
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Jaimie
|3,974
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,960
|Study finds pay for public college presidents u...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|25
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC