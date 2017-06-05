Eyes on Russia probe leaves Washington's to-do list undone
In this June 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington. You've probably heard all about what's happening in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,540,948
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|14 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,538
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|51 min
|huntcoyotes
|241,266
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|1 hr
|spud
|130
|Putin: Blaming Russia for meddling in U.S. elec...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|8
|Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow con...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|40
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC