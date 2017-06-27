Experts encourage more public awarene...

Experts encourage more public awareness of Russian meddling

The United States will get hit again by Russian cyberattacks if the country doesn't pay closer attention and work more closely with European allies who are also victims, international elections experts warned on Wednesday. In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, experts described extensive Russian interference in European elections and encouraged more awareness among the American of how Russians are trying to undermine U.S. candidates and faith in government.

