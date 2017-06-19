Ex-Obama homeland security chief to face intelligence panel
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says the Russian government at President Vladimir Putin's direction clearly conducted cyberattacks on the United States to influence the presidential election, but the assault did not change ballots, the final count or the reporting of election results. In prepared testimony, Johnson described the steps he took once he learned of the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, his fears about a cyberattack on the election itself and his rationale for designating U.S. election systems, including polling places and voter registration databases, as critical infrastructure in early January - two weeks before President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,547,087
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|32 min
|spud
|145
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|32 min
|Lock Him Up
|524
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|46 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,826
|Atheists on the march in America (Aug '09)
|51 min
|John
|70,645
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|161
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|NewsJune2017 YTube
|241,497
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC