Downsizing Utah monument pleases Republicans, angers tribes
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendation to downsize the new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah was applauded by the state's top Republican leaders but marked a stinging setback for a coalition of Western tribes that pushed for protection of lands they consider sacred. Zinke, a former Republican congressman from Montana, said Monday he's committed to make sure Native American culture is preserved and vowed to push for Congress to approve legislation granting tribes legal authority to "co-manage" some of the Bears Ears site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,543,795
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|12 min
|Frogface Kate
|284
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|28 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,762
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|56 min
|Big Al
|3,768
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|1 hr
|Voltaire
|47
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Coffee Party
|241,370
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC