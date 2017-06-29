Dems want Pentagon to give breakdown of Trump's travel costs
Two House Democrats want to compel the Air Force to detail how much has been spent on trips that President Donald Trump has made to his Florida estate and other properties that he and his family own. Arizona Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds pay for public college presidents u...
|14 min
|anonymous
|25
|Feds seek to arrest relatives who smuggled migr...
|56 min
|anonymous
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|1,551,274
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|3 hr
|Ronald
|270
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|4 hr
|BB Board
|171
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Crafty
|241,742
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|5 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|157
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC