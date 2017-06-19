Dems say theya ll slow Senate work ov...

Dems say theya ll slow Senate work over secretive care bill

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Democrats plan to slow the Senate's work, force votes and make late-night speeches in an effort to focus attention on how Republicans are crafting legislation revamping the nation's health care system behind closed doors, a senior Democratic aide said Monday. The effort comes with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hoping to weave together a bill dismantling much of former President Barack Obama's health care law so the Senate can vote on it before leaving for its July 4 recess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,546,269
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 3 min Chilli J 99
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min Cat 3,826
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 13 min Oh Please 5
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 17 min Cat 504
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 20 min swampmudd 136
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 53 min Spartacus the cra... 8,658
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC