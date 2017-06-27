Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
There are 44 comments on the WBT-AM Charlotte story from 14 hrs ago, titled Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy. In it, WBT-AM Charlotte reports that:
Democrats are out to capitalize on what they believe is growing public sentiment that President Donald Trump, the richest man to call the White House home, is turning his back on the people who got him elected in favor of his wealthy peers. The party is hoping that pitch will pack extra oomph at a time when even some Republicans are raising concerns that the GOP health-care plan could hurt the poor.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,806
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Wow, democrats demonizing "the rich"......
And in other breaking news, the sun rises in the east, then sets in the west!
|
Since: Mar 09
11,371
The Left Coast
|
#2 11 hrs ago
All we can do is hope they don't go after Pelosi or Bernie Sanders wife.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,125
Location hidden
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Oh no, the tired old 30 year old talking point and claim from the liberal children. This proves once again why they suck. They call themselves progressives but are the most regressive people on earth.
|
Since: Oct 08
27,030
|
#4 11 hrs ago
we need more rich people, we got too many poor people that taxpayers have to support.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,806
|
#5 10 hrs ago
You're absolutely right.
Problem is if we get more "rich" people, that will be less people willing to vote "D".
Keep 'em poor, keep 'em on the programs.
A government that robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.
|
United States
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Robbing Peter to pay Paul makes Peter mad and everyone knows you can't do much with a sore Peter.
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#7 10 hrs ago
Hasn't occurred to you that favouring the wealthy doesn't create more rich people, just more income for those already rich?
You need to think things through once in a while and chill the Alt-Right knee-jerk bashing of poor Americans. You need to attack the weak to pump yourselves up, we know, we know.... but couldn't you just shout your "Seig Heil!" slogan instead? Thanks.
|
Since: Oct 08
27,030
|
#8 9 hrs ago
I got mine.....and you aint getting it....
|
#9 9 hrs ago
If you at talking about poor like Dr. Carson that worked hard, got an education, became rich, then yes, put more of them in Government. If you are talking about poor uneducated, x-con poor, no.
|
#10 9 hrs ago
Why do people like you who have failed at life have so much hatred for those who have not?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,125
Location hidden
|
#11 9 hrs ago
The thing is not to favor the rich, but to use the tools and economics to make more people rich or wealthy, then you have more taxpayers and more taxes hence revenue. Kennedy, Bush and Reagan proved this the case. Cue 40 year old liberal lies.
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#12 9 hrs ago
Why do mean spirited and thought-challenged Alt-Right losers like you always try to claim a fake success you obviously are incapable of in real life and a fake failure on the part of anyone who disagrees with you?
Your utter failure in life and as a human being is not the issue here.
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#13 9 hrs ago
I'm not interested in your shopping cart and tarp, relax.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,806
|
#14 9 hrs ago
And stealing more of our money in favor of "the poor" creates more rich people how, comrade?
All it does is teach people that they're entitled and how to be dependent on other people's hard work.
|
#15 9 hrs ago
Liberalism is not dead. Progress is still happening.
|
#16 9 hrs ago
How many poor Democrat politicians do you know?
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#17 9 hrs ago
Nobody is "stealing" anything. That is just your Alt-Right paranoia and sociopathic tendencies boiling over again.
Spreading wealth around more fairly assures that the next generation will have the tools to succeed, and those who do will generate real wealth.
Now, can you explain how giving benefits to the already wealthy does anything but pump up the luxury goods trade?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,806
|
#18 8 hrs ago
That's hilarious.
Someone spewing Alt-Left propaganda about wealth redistribution is taking to task someone who doesn't feel the need to continue donating their hard earned income to your ponzi-scheme.
The only thing "spreading it around" does is to teach people that hard work isn't necessary because it's not fair. It teaches that someone shouldn't have to work to get theirs. That's about as unAmerican as it gets.
As for the rich, just who do you think invests? Just where do you think that money goes? How many jobs are created selling & maintaining those luxury goods? One hell of a lot more than paying people to sit on their backside collecting a check.
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#19 8 hrs ago
Someone too stupid to tell the difference between "donating" and "taxation" is hilarious indeed.
So much better to teach them that they will get nothing from the community they live in but abuse, eh?
A lazy 1% parasite bastard like Trump who has had everything handed to him in life has worked far, far less than most of America's poor, you Alt-Right fool.
Inherited wealth is "so American", eh?
The real lesson is to be born rich in America, the only path to success.
Hopefully if you kiss their arses vigorously enough, they'll let you have a few crumbs. Great system...if you enjoy serfdom.
|
Since: Oct 08
27,030
|
#20 8 hrs ago
are y ou planning to spread around your wealth, or mine? are you planning to give, or receive?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|2 min
|Busted
|8,709
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|mdbuilder
|1,549,888
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|18 min
|Silent Echo
|3,954
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|33 min
|inbred Genius
|128
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|177
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|36,948
|President Trump hits Obama over response to Rus...
|2 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|7
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC