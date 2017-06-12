Cubans now face same deportation risk...

Cubans now face same deportation risk as others

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

Tens of thousands of Cubans living in the U.S. are adapting to a harsh new reality: After enjoying decades of favored status dating back to the Cold War, many of them now face the same deportation risks as any other immigrants. They feel betrayed by former President Barack Obama's administration, which in its waning days stripped away a nearly automatic path to citizenship that had been offered since the 1960s to Cubans who arrived on U.S. soil, even those who showed up without a visa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 14 min No doubt 87
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 29 min Henry 1,544,864
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr Retired SOF 322
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 1 hr Bill 56
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WelbyMD 241,399
News DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversar... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 3 hr Baptist ism by Proxy 105
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC