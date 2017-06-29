Cuban foreign minister: We will not buckle in face of Trump's sanctions
In the first response by a Cuban official to a new, harsher Cuba policy unveiled by President Donald Trump last week, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions. "We have the patience, the resistance" to wait out Trump, said Rodriguez, who delivered the remarks in Vienna, Austria, as part of a European tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,546,243
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|22 min
|Ms Sassy
|131
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|59 min
|Ronald
|3,824
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|Spartacus the cra...
|1,605
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|134
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|1 hr
|Mothra
|97
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,657
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC