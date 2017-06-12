Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle ...

Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy

Five months into the Trump administration, Cuba has a new set of American defenders: a coalition of high-tech firms, farming interests, travel companies and young Cuban-Americans thrown into action by the looming announcement of a new Cuba policy. On the opposite side, hardline members of Miami's Cuban exile community who suddenly have a direct line into the White House through Cuban-American Republican members of Congress and the administration.

Chicago, IL

