Consumer issues stemming from the GOP health care initiative
Republicans in full control of government are on the brink of history-making changes to the nation's health care system. The impact for consumers would go well beyond "Obamacare."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Coffee Party
|241,609
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Sunnier
|1,548,732
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|21 min
|Trump your President
|57
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|23 min
|spud
|625
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|spocko
|3,915
|Nixon went to China, Trump went for 'amnesty'
|1 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|3
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|49
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC