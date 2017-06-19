Congressional Black Caucus turns down...

Congressional Black Caucus turns down Trump invitation

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Congressional Black Caucus turned down an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump, telling him Wednesday they believe their concerns are falling on "deaf ears" at the White House and his policies are devastating to the millions of Americans in the nation's black communities. A White House spokeswoman said the development was "pretty disappointing" and pledged to arrange for individual members to meet one-on-one with Trump.

