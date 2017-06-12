Comey hearing's bottom line: We can't...

Comey hearing's bottom line: We can't trust Trump

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Almost as soon as former FBI Director James Comey started his session with the Senate intelligence committee Thursday, he characterized the President and his White House as liars. Comey was not subtle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 3 min spud 248
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Susanm 1,543,686
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 37 min Jacques in Ottawa 241,358
News James Comey fired as FBI director 38 min spud 3,753
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 1 hr USAUSAUSA 97
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... 1 hr WGW 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 1 hr Chilli J 8,641
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC