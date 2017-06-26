College borrowers promised loan forgiveness are left to wait
Like thousands of others who studied at failed for-profit colleges, she was promised by the U.S. Education Department under President Barack Obama that her federal loans would be forgiven by now. But as the weeks tick by with no reprieve, the 30-year-old college student fears the financial burden will force and her 4-year-old son to move back with her parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,549,489
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|166
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|8 min
|Ronald is a Nazi
|57
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Dr Guru
|241,675
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|16 min
|Trump your President
|79
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|19 min
|Chilli J
|134
|In defense, Trump seeks to redefine meaning of ...
|26 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC