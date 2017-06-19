CIA Director Mike Pompeo: Trump is 'incredibly demanding' of...
CIA Director Mike Pompeo told MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that President Donald Trump is "incredibly demanding" of the intelligence community during an interview that aired Saturday morning. Pompeo said he spends over 40 minutes a day talking to Trump, and that the president is a "serious consumer" of the intelligence community's product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,615
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|2 hr
|usa
|153
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,856
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,548,965
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|3 hr
|Chilli J
|122
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|3 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|6
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Cassandra_
|8,660
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC