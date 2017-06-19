CIA Director Mike Pompeo: Trump is 'i...

CIA Director Mike Pompeo: Trump is 'incredibly demanding' of...

CIA Director Mike Pompeo told MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that President Donald Trump is "incredibly demanding" of the intelligence community during an interview that aired Saturday morning. Pompeo said he spends over 40 minutes a day talking to Trump, and that the president is a "serious consumer" of the intelligence community's product.

