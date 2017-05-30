Chicago, Trump administration have dr...

Chicago, Trump administration have draft police reform deal

In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Central Islip, N.Y. The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government has taken over a separate criminal probe involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and may expand his inquiry to investigate the roles of the attorney general and deputy attorney general in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, The Associated Press has learned.

