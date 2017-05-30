Chicago, Trump administration have draft police reform deal
The city of Chicago and the U.S. Justice Department have negotiated a draft agreement that calls for an independent monitor to oversee police department reforms, though it is unclear if there will be court oversight at some stage in the future, an official in the administration of Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|No Surprize
|1,538,594
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|12 min
|Go Trump
|3,399
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Coffee Party
|241,125
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|40 min
|Frogface Kate
|31
|The president keeps a solemn promise to put Ame...
|45 min
|Only the TRUTH
|5
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|53 min
|Red Crosse
|6
|Trump calls special counsel Russia probe 'great...
|1 hr
|They Live
|6
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC