Chance honored by Obama, '90s nostalg...

Chance honored by Obama, '90s nostalgia rules at BET Awards

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Host Leslie Jones performs a skit at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The 2017 BET Awards had stumbles, from technical problems during a performance to going well over its planned three-and-a-half hour time slot during the live show held Sunday in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 1 min Qwerty 8,688
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Julia 1,548,975
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 7 min RushFan666 56
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 52 min Frogface Kate 39
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... 58 min Robert Laity 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr flack 3,925
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 1 hr Robert Laity 22
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC