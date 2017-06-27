Cardinal takes leave from Vatican aft...

Cardinal takes leave from Vatican after sex assault charges

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges as soon as possible. . Cardinal George Pell arrives to make a statement, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017.

