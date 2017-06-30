Can mention of Kim K help make legal point? Roberts says yes
Chief Justice John Roberts told a gathering of lawyers and judges on Friday that pop culture references can be the perfect way to make a legal point, but they carry some risk. Roberts, in Lancaster to address the Judicial Conference of the District of Columbia Circuit, was questioned by Chief Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, whose nomination as President Barack Obama's pick to join Roberts on the court was scuttled last year by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.
