Budget office: Senate health bill adds 22 million uninsured

The Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama's health care law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday, in a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of pushing the plan through the chamber this week. The CBO coverage estimates pose yet another problem for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who unveiled the legislation last Thursday.

