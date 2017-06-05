Barack Obama to speak today to sold-out Montreal crowd of about 6,000
Former US President Barack Obama waves before he is awarded the German Media Prize 2016 in Baden-Baden, Germany on May 25, 2017. Former U.S. president Barack Obama will be in Montreal today to deliver a keynote speech to a sold-out audience at the city's convention centre.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,540,401
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|2 min
|Frogface Kate
|104
|Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow con...
|8 min
|Retribution
|19
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|spugnuts
|241,260
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Vlad
|3,493
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|2 hr
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,707
