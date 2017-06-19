Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emmanuel Macron shoot video selfie about climate change
Now, there appears to be a new budding bromance between recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The environmental comrades in arms - both of whom have been critical of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement - shot a brief video selfie together on Friday at the lyse Palace in Paris, after meeting to discuss all things green.
