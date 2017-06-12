APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan
The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's young presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|1 min
|Red Crosse
|14
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|3 min
|RustyS
|5
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|old_moose
|1,545,106
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|Coffee Party
|241,401
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|14 min
|District10
|355
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|42 min
|Chilli J
|61
|DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversar...
|58 min
|slick willie expl...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC