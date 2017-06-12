APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troo...

APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan

Read more: Powhatan Today

The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's young presidency.

