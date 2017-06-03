AP, As U.S Exits Paris Climate Accord: Nyah-Nyah, Hillary 'Won' Pittsburgh

There have certainly been less mature reactions than what was seen at the Associated Press Thursday afternoon to President Trump's decision to withdraw from the nonbinding Paris climate accord. However, given that the AP is supposedly a wire service whose mission is merely to deliver objective news - one long since abandoned, but to which it still gives lip service - the decision of reporters Julie Pace and Jill Colvin to go after Trump's "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris" statement almost immediately after the announcement to remind readers that the Steel City supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential election was extraordinarily and embarrassingly childish.

