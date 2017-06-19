Another leadership test for Pelosi, w...

Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weathered many

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is telling Democrats that next year could be the year they take back control of the House. In the wake of a dispiriting loss for Democrats in a Georgia special House race, Pelosi is confronting renewed questions about her leadership, especially because she was the focus of a torrent of negative advertising in the Georgia election casting her as a San Francisco liberal and linking her to the Democratic candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 1 min Autistic mormon 19
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Ms Sassy 1,547,665
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... 12 min Hostis Publicus 19
News James Comey fired as FBI director 18 min Just Think 3,835
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 26 min Into The Night 63,838
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Real Climate Scie... 36,928
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 1 hr okimar 181
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC