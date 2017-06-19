Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weathered many

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is telling Democrats that next year could be the year they take back control of the House. In the wake of a dispiriting loss for Democrats in a Georgia special House race, Pelosi is confronting renewed questions about her leadership, especially because she was the focus of a torrent of negative advertising in the Georgia election casting her as a San Francisco liberal and linking her to the Democratic candidate.

