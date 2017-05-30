Analysis: Trump tilts 'America First'...

Analysis: Trump tilts 'America First' toward 'America Alone'

17 hrs ago

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord sends an unmistakable message to the world: America First can mean America Alone. Trump's move, announced with great fanfare in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, immediately leaves the United States isolated on a paramount global concern.

