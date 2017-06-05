Advocate of abstinence-only sex educa...

Advocate of abstinence-only sex education gets high HHS post

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A prominent leader of the abstinence-only sex education movement has been appointed to a senior position at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joining several other social conservative activists in the leadership ranks at HHS. Valerie Huber, named this week as chief of staff for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, had served since 2007 as leader of the National Abstinence Education Association, which recently renamed itself as Ascend.

