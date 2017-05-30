Actually, Hillary Clinton makes a goo...

Actually, Hillary Clinton makes a good -- and awkward -- point

To the consternation of Democratic foot soldiers everywhere -- the men and women who gave time, toil, sweat and tears, trying mightily to make Hillary Clinton president last year -- the candidate has examined the most serious problems that doomed her campaign ... and concluded that none were of her own making. "I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that's not why I lost," Clinton told listeners at Recode's Code Conference.

