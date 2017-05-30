Actually, Hillary Clinton makes a good -- and awkward -- point
To the consternation of Democratic foot soldiers everywhere -- the men and women who gave time, toil, sweat and tears, trying mightily to make Hillary Clinton president last year -- the candidate has examined the most serious problems that doomed her campaign ... and concluded that none were of her own making. "I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that's not why I lost," Clinton told listeners at Recode's Code Conference.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,538,525
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|22 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,379
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|40 min
|WelbyMD
|241,110
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Intelligent conse...
|36,904
|Trump: 'I will be a great unifier' (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Darly314
|44
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|4 hr
|Red Crosse
|1
|Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich w...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|4
