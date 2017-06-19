A pro-Trump group is using Obama's vo...

A pro-Trump group is using Obama's voice out of context in radio ad for Georgia's special election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MIPrepZone

An outside group that supports President Donald Trump is running a radio ad in Atlanta ahead of Georgia's special election Tuesday that takes the voice of former President Barack Obama out of context to make the argument that Democrats take black voters for granted. Great America Alliance, a pro-Trump non-profit group that previously ran ads attacking former FBI director James Comey during his testimony, is running an ad that quotes Obama narrating his autobiographical book "Dreams From My Father."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Realtime 1,546,415
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 min Fuggleton 36,923
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 38 min spocko 1,609
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 59 min BHM5267 31
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,814
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 1 hr Red Crosse 148
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Silent Echo 3,810
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC