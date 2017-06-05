A look at James Comey's memorable moments on Capitol Hill
In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey's appearance Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|48 min
|Quirky
|3,496
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|Dune Messiah
|241,268
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|1,540,521
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,708
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|7 hr
|Retribution
|109
|Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow con...
|8 hr
|disgraceful donald T
|24
