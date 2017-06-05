A look at James Comey's memorable mom...

A look at James Comey's memorable moments on Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey's appearance Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 48 min Quirky 3,496
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 55 min Dune Messiah 241,268
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 2 hr Jeb Trump 14
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 1,540,521
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,708
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 7 hr Retribution 109
News Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow con... 8 hr disgraceful donald T 24
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC