29 photos of the US's war in Afghanis...

29 photos of the US's war in Afghanistan - a fight James...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

At the end of 2014, after more than 13 years of combat operations, 9,800 US troops were to remain in Afghanistan. That number would be reduced by half at the end of 2015 and reduced again at the end of 2016 to a small military contingent attached to the US embassy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,545,922
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 33 min KIP 3
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 36 min Denizen_Kate 110
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... 1 hr weirdo 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr tag team nuts 63,797
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Farting truth 24,361
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr spud 455
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC