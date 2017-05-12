Zinke questions monument status as way to save sacred land
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he's a "Teddy Roosevelt Republican" who values national monuments. But as he tours America's newest and most hotly contested monument, he questions whether the monument designation by the federal government was the right way to preserve sacred tribal lands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 min
|joe
|25
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|JOE 345
|1,528,158
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|7 min
|Ronald
|651
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|14 min
|Solarman
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|14 min
|slick willie expl...
|165
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|Justice Dale
|240,631
|Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on ...
|27 min
|slick willie expl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC