Yates: I warned White House that Flyn...

Yates: I warned White House that Flynn could be blackmailed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, speaking publicly for the first time about concerns she brought to the Trump White House on Russia, told Congress on Monday she warned that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “essentially could be blackmailed” because he apparently had lied to his bosses about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. The statements from Yates, an Obama administration holdover, offered by far the most detailed account of the chain of events that led to Flynn's ouster from government in the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 1 min Retribution 57
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 7 min New Resident 24,323
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min Grey Ghost 1,527,644
News Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on ... 53 min Retribution 4
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 1 hr CodeTalker 642
News US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym... 1 hr Fcvk tRump 106
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 4 hr Shazam 27
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC