Yates: I warned White House that Flynn could be blackmailed
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, speaking publicly for the first time about concerns she brought to the Trump White House on Russia, told Congress on Monday she warned that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “essentially could be blackmailed” because he apparently had lied to his bosses about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. The statements from Yates, an Obama administration holdover, offered by far the most detailed account of the chain of events that led to Flynn's ouster from government in the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|1 min
|Retribution
|57
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|7 min
|New Resident
|24,323
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|27 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,527,644
|Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on ...
|53 min
|Retribution
|4
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|642
|US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|106
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Shazam
|27
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC