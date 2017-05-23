Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug t...

Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants

Gov. Scott Walker wants to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening, a move that could serve as a national model. Walker's plan, which needs federal approval, comes as he prepares to run for a third term next year.

