White House: Republicans to be rewarded for health care vote
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the House pushed through a health care bill. Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid will give states the freedom to tailor the program to suit their needs, Price said Sunday, May 7, as he defended a narrowly passed House bill that aims to undo parts of the health care law enacted by the previous administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,527,583
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|21
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|29 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|627
|US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym...
|52 min
|Retribution
|105
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL...
|240,608
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,552
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|85
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC