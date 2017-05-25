White House adviser differs with coal-loving president
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn talk before a meeting between President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker and European Council President Donald Tusk, at European Union headquarters, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Brussels.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Trump your President
|2,808
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,535,986
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|18 min
|BUILDTHATWALL
|5
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|Justice Dale
|240,969
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|56 min
|CodeTalker
|91
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Barack Obama charms golfing crowds during round...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|19
