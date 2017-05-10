US unemployment lowest in a decade

US unemployment lowest in a decade

HIRING in the United States rebounded in April as employers added a brisk 211,000 jobs, a reassuring sign that the economy's slump in the first three months of the year will likely prove temporary. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.4 per cent - its lowest point in a decade - from 4.5 per cent in March, the Labor Department said.

