There are on the The Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks monuments review. In it, The Tribune reports that:

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will start a four-day Utah trip Sunday to assess whether 3.2 million acres of national monuments in the state's southern red rock region should be scaled down or even rescinded. The re-evaluation of the new Bears Ears National Monument on sacred tribal lands and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, created in 1996, is part of an executive order signed last month by President Donald Trump's calling for a review of 27 national monuments established by several former presidents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.