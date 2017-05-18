Unfiltered: Barack Obama Takes Ferrari Italian Fizz for a Spin
After a few months of post-White House hibernation, President Barack Obama made his first international appearance as POTUS emeritus for a most Unfiltered-approved purpose: to talk and taste food and wine. Obama, an ardent sustainable agriculture advocate , traveled to Milan earlier this month to deliver the keynote address at the Seeds & Chips Global Food Innovation Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,533,364
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|15 min
|Odor of the Right
|1,938
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|52 min
|huntcoyotes
|953
|Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum...
|58 min
|bottlecap
|100
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|1 hr
|tina anne
|145
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques in Ottawa
|240,758
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|ohwilbur
|8,582
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC