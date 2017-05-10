Trumpcare could cost Republicans dear...

Trumpcare could cost Republicans dearly in 2018 election

Read more: GlobalNews

After dozens of symbolic votes, House Republicans finally pushed through a bill to gut Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, with President Donald Trump hailing the replacement as "a great plan" that has "really brought the Republican Party together." Even though the Senate still has to act, Republicans now largely own a measure that would curtail, and in some cases take away completely, benefits Americans have embraced after seven years.

