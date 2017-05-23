Trump touts ultimate peace, but same ...

Trump touts ultimate peace, but same obstacles remain

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

President Donald Trump showered his Middle Eastern hosts with praise and declared a breakthrough regional peace within reach. No one contradicted him, but behind the pageantry and politesse a wall of skepticism remains solidly intact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,534,783
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 min Trump your President 2,500
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 17 min Frogface Kate 68
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 46 min Coffee Party 240,860
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Farts 24,352
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 hr Fcvk tRump 993
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 hr Silent Echo 8,591
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC