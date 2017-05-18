Trump to Muslims on first foreign tri...

Trump to Muslims on first foreign trip: Drive out terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

President Donald Trump will use his first visit to the Middle East to call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world, casting the challenge as a "battle between good and evil" and urging Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship," according to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press. Abandoning some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his presidential campaign, the draft of the speech, slated to be delivered in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, envisions new partnerships with America's traditional allies in the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... 2 min Jeff Brightone 2
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 min karenkennedy 1,980
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min John Galt 1,533,441
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Dr Guru 240,775
News US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym... 2 hr Quirky 116
News Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 ye... 2 hr anonymous 33
News Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum... 6 hr A Real Nut Job 105
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC